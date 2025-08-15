Couple With Child Pleads To Get Off As Noida Cab Driver Speeds To Escape Police; Detained After Video Goes Viral

A shocking video has surfaced from Uttar Pradesh's Noida, showing a cab driver driving recklessly and speeding to evade the police, while a family — a couple and their daughter — is seated in the backseat.

In the video that has gone viral on social media, the pleads of the couple could be heard. They are asking the driver to slow down or let them out of the cab. While the parents pleaded in panicked voices, their daughter can also be heard crying. Later, the cab driver stopped the car to let the family out.

Viral Noida Speeding Cab Video Here:

Noida Speeding Cab: Police Action

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Central Noida informed that the Phase-3 police took swift action and detained the cab driver. In addition, the car was seized and a case has been registered regarding the incident.

According to media reports, the family was travelling from Greater Noida West to Connaught Place in Delhi.

The reports also suggested that the driver was asked to stop by the traffic police; however, instead of stopping the vehicle he started speeding and rashly driving. Allegedly the cab also collided with a vehicle during the speeding.

Delhi Speeding SUV

A speeding SUV crushed a man to death and injured another on a road close to the high-security President's Estate in New Delhi, according to IANS the police informed on Sunday. The driver was detained.

The incident was reported by a police patrol van around 6:30 am, the police said, adding that the vehicle virtually climbed onto the pavement after hitting two persons on the Mother Teresa Crescent Road near Talkatora Stadium.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Devesh Kumar Mahla said they were checking if the driver, Ashish, 26, was driving under the influence of liquor or drugs.

During questioning, the driver of the white vehicle, bearing a UP registration number, revealed that he was driving from Gurugram to Shakarpur and the accident occurred as he dozed off.

The vehicle was registered in the name of Ankit Adnani, a resident of Ahimsa Khand, Ghaziabad. The owner of the vehicle said he had given his vehicle to Ashish for use, the police said.

