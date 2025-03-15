Court Issued Notice To Designers, Editor-in-Chief ELLE India In Gulmarg Fashion Show Row

Srinagar Court has issued notice to two designers, Editor-in-Chief ELLE India and “unknown models,” on a complaint filed by one member of the Awami Ittehad Party, Aadil Nazir Khan, a resident of Tangmarg, at present in Srinagar, through advocate Naveed Bukhtiyar, alleging hurting religious sentiments during the month of Ramazan and public consumption of alcohol in Gulmarg during a fashion show held in Gulmarg last week.

Special Mobile Magistrate, Srinagar, Kashmir, after hearing the complaint, said, “Now before this court applies its mind for taking cognizance, it is mandatory upon this court to hear the accused in terms of the proviso to Subsection (1) of Section 223 BNSS, 2023,” the court said, as per an order, putting the proposed accused on notice for appearance through registered post”. The court has scheduled the next hearing for April 8.

The fashion show, organized to mark the 15th anniversary of Shivan and Narresh’s label, featured models in skiwear against the snowy backdrop of the popular ski resort. It has drawn widespread criticism from residents, politicians, and religious groups, with many deeming it “obscene” and “inappropriate.”

Following the controversy, Shivan & Narresh issued an apology on social media saying that the show was intended to celebrate creativity and fashion rather than offend any religious or cultural beliefs. All eyes are on the April 8 court hearing, which will determine the next legal steps in this controversy.