COVID-19: 1764 oxygen concentrators received as foreign aid sent to 38 medical facilities in 31 states, UTs: Union Health Ministry

New Delhi: As many as 1,764 oxygen concentrators, 1,760 oxygen cylinders, seven oxygen generation plants, 450 ventilators, and over 1.35 lakh remdesivir vials which was received as foreign aid has been distibuted in 38 medical institutions across 31 states and union territories, the Health Ministry informed that on Wednesday May 5.

"All items received up to May 4 are allocated to states and institutions, and a substantial part of it stands delivered. This is an ongoing exercise," the health ministry said in its statement.

The statement read that 1,764 oxygen concentrators, 1,760 oxygen cylinders, seven oxygen generation plants, 450 ventilators, more than 1.35 lakh remdesivir vials and 1.20 lakh favipiravir strips delivered in first tranche between April 27 and May 4 have so far been delivered to 38 tertiary care institutions and 31 states and union territories.

"This will help to supplement the medical infrastructure of these institutions and 31 states and UTs, and strengthen their clinical management capacities for prompt and effective clinical management of the hospitalised COVID19 patients," the ministry stated.

There is a dedicated coordination cell that has been created in the Health Ministry to coordinate the receipt and allocation of foreign COVID-19 relief material as grants, aid and donations. This cell started functioning on April 26.

Also, a standard operating procedure for this purpose has been framed and implemented by the Health Ministry since May 2.