COVID-19

COVID-19: 4 Supreme Court judges, nearly 150 staff members test positive

According to top officials of the SC, around 150 out of the nearly 3,000 staff members are currently infected with the virus.

COVID-19: 4 Supreme Court judges, nearly 150 staff members test positive
Image credit: ANI

New Delhi: Out of a total working strength of 32 judges, at least four Supreme Court judges have been tested positive for COVID-19, official sources said on Sunday. According to top officials of the SC, around 150 out of the nearly 3,000 staff members are currently infected with the virus.

In view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the apex court on January 2 decided to shift to the virtual mode of hearings from January 3 for two weeks.

India reported 1,59,632 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the daily positivity rate in the country to 10.21 per cent, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday (January 9). 

