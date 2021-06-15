हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

COVID-19: 850 oxygen plants being set up across India from PM Cares Fund, says DRDO

DRDO said that more flying hospitals would be ready to help the people when the need arises.

File Photo (Reuters)

New Delhi: The Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) on Monday (June 14, 2021) said that 850 oxygen plants are being set up across India from the PM Cares Fund to strengthen fight against COVID-19.

C Satish Reddy, Secretary DRDO, said that they are prepared to provide all kinds of support when the need arises. He added that more flying hospitals would be ready, as was provided by DRDO during the second wave of COVID-19, to help the people.

"We established temporary hospitals specific to COVID 19 in many cities. These are modular hospitals, we call it flying hospitals, and these have been made in a way that the virus does not go out of hospitals. If there is any third wave, all the hospitals will be taking the load, and the government is discussing these aspects with various stakeholders," Reddy said.

He underlined how DRDO is primarily carrying out research in advanced technology in defence and also concentrating on developing high-quality technology that will be beneficial for the people, at a lower cost to match the international level.

