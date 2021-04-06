हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Coronavirus

COVID-19: 96,982 new cases in 24 hours take India's active count to 7.88 lakh

India's COVID-19 total has now soared to 1.26 crore, of which, 1.16 lakh have succumbed to the virus.

COVID-19: 96,982 new cases in 24 hours take India's active count to 7.88 lakh
File Photo (PTI)

New Delhi: India recorded 96,982 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours that took the country's active count to 7.88 lakh, as per the data official data released on Tuesday (April 6, 2021) morning.

India also recorded 50,143 recoveries along with 446 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The country's COVID-19 total has now soared to 1.26 crore (1,26,86,049), of which, 1.17 crore (1,17,32,279) have recovered, whereas, 1.16 lakh (1,65,547) have died of the virus.

(This is a developing story)

