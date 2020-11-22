COVID-19: After Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, night curfew imposed in 8 districts in this state

Amid the rising coronavirus cases in Rajasthan, the state government on Saturday (November 21) announced to impose night curfew from 8 pm to 6 am in eight district headquarters including Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Bikaner, Udaipur, Ajmer, Alwar and Bhilwara.

The Rajasthan government also announced that Section 144 will remain in place in all districts across the state from Saturday. The government also increased the penalty imposed for not wearing masks to Rs 500 from Rs 200 earlier in order to curb the spread of the COVID-19.

It is to be noted that 3,007 fresh coronavirus cases were reported in Rajasthan on Saturday. The number of deaths due to COVID-19 in Rajasthan was 16 on Saturday. The COVID-19 tally in Rajasthan now stands at 2,40,676 and the death toll at 2,146. The number of active cases in the state is 21,951.

Of the 3007 fresh cases, 551 were reported from Jaipur, while 444 persons tested positive for the coronavirus in Jodhpur.

Earlier, Gujarat government had imposed marathon 57-hour curfew in Ahmedabad from Friday 9 pm. The state government has also imposed night curfew in Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot from Saturday, November 21.

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel announced a curfew between 9:00 pm and 6:00 am in Surat, Rajkot and Vadodara cities from Saturday. "The curfew will remain in force until further announcement. I urge citizens to cooperate with authorities to contain the virus," Patel said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced a night curfew in five districts. The curfew was imposed in Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, Vidisha, and Ratlam districts from November 21 and will remain in force from 10 pm to 6 am. People engaged in essential services and factory workers have been exempted.

"Night curfew to be imposed between 10 pm to 6 am, starting from November 21 in Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, Vidisha, and Ratlam districts," CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan had announced on Friday (November 20).