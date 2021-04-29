हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19 aid from Russia, UK arrives at Delhi airport: watch

A number of leading countries including the US, France, Germany, Australia, Ireland, Belgium and others have announced medical assistance to India to help it fight the pandemic.

COVID-19 aid from Russia, UK arrives at Delhi airport: watch
Picture credit: ANI

New Delhi: Two planes from Russia and one from the United Kingdom carrying COVID-19 supplies landed at the Delhi airport on Thursday (April 29).

Two flights from Russia, carrying 20 oxygen concentrators, 75 ventilators, 150 bedside monitors, and medicines totalling 22 MT, arrived at Delhi airport earlier this morning, news agency ANI reported.

 

A shipment from the United Kingdom, containing 120 oxygen concentrators, arrived in Delhi in the morning.

 

Meanwhile, a number of leading countries including the US, France, Germany, Australia, Ireland, Belgium, Romania, Luxembourg, Singapore, Portugal, Sweden, New Zealand, Kuwait and Mauritius have announced medical assistance to India to help it fight the pandemic.

France said it will send to India five containers of liquid medical oxygen and each of them is capable of supplying medical oxygen to up to 10,000 patients per day.

The country is also sending 28 ventilators and their consumables, as well as 200 electric syringe pumps.

Under the European Union's Civil Protection Mechanism, Ireland is sending 700 oxygen concentrators, one oxygen generator and 365 ventilators to India while Belgium is supplying 9,000 doses of antiviral medicine Remdesivir and Sweden is providing 120 ventilators.

(With inputs from news agencies)

