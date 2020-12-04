हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Coronavirus

COVID-19 Alert: India's tally mounts to 95.71 lakh with 35595 new infections

India's COVID-19 caseload reached 95,71,559 with 36,595 new infections.

COVID-19 Alert: India's tally mounts to 95.71 lakh with 35595 new infections
File Photo

New Delhi: India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 95.71 lakh, while the total number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed 90 lakh pushing the national recovery rate to 94.20 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday (December 4).

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 95,71,559 with 36,595 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,39,188 with 540 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 90,16,289 pushing the national recovery rate to 94.20 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.

The active COVID-19 caseload continued to remain below 5 lakh. There are 4,16,082  active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 4.35 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7,30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16,60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, and surpassed 90 lakh on November 20.

According to the ICMR, 14,47,27,749 samples have been tested up to December 3 with 11,70,102 samples being tested on Thursday.

