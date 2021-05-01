COVID-19: At least 12 patients die at Delhi's Batra hospital due to oxygen shortage

New Delhi: Even as the coronavirus situation in Delhi continues to be grim, atleast 12 COVID-19 patients died at Delhi's Batra Hospital on Saturday (May 1, 2021) due to oxygen shortage. Among those dead, one is a doctor of the Batra Hospital.

Noting that the matter is serious, the executive director of the hospital, Sudhanshu Bankata said, "Once a patient is pushed to the edge without the support of oxygen, it is very difficult to revive him. Unfortunately, we are expecting more fatalities."

The medical director of the hospital, SCL Gupta confirmed that R K Himthani, head of the gastroenterology department, was among those who died due to lack of oxygen. "We are trying to revive five other critical patients," Dr SCL Gupta said.

Expressing grief over the incident, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "This news is very painful. Their lives could have been saved -- by giving them oxygen on time. Delhi should get its quota of oxygen. Can''t see our people dying like this. Delhi needs 976 tonnes of oxygen, but it received only 312 tonnes yesterday. How will Delhi breathe in such a less amount of oxygen?"

Earlier in the day, the Delhi High Court directed the Centre to supply 490 metric tonnes of allocated oxygen to the national capital during the day or face contempt action.

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli observed, "Much water has gone above head. Now, we mean business. Enough is enough."

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 375 coronavirus-related deaths and 27,047 new cases on Friday. This is the ninth day on the trot that the national capital has witnessed over 300 COVID-19 deaths.

Delhi's total caseload has now increased to 11,49,333, of which, 99,361 are active cases while 16,147 have succumbed to the virus.

(With inputs from agencies)

