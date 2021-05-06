हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

COVID-19: Auto-ambulances with oxygen support launched in Delhi, check details here

Each auto-ambulance is equipped with an oxygen cylinder and a sanitiser. 

COVID-19: Auto-ambulances with oxygen support launched in Delhi, check details here
Pic Courtesy: Twitter/@SanjayAzadSln

New Delhi: In order to reduce the burden on ambulances already working at full capacity, 10 auto-ambulances were launched in Delhi on Tuesday (May 4) to serve COVID-19 patients with mild symptoms requiring oxygen support.

The patients can avail 'free-of-cost' services of these autos converted into ambulances to reach hospitals. Each auto-ambulance is equipped with an oxygen cylinder and a sanitiser, PTI reported.

Launched by AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh in collaboration with TYCIA Foundation, these auto-ambulances have been introduced with an objective to ensure that mild symptomatic patients with oxygen levels between 85 to 90 can reach nearby hospitals in time. 

Singh took to Twitter to share pictures of these auto-ambulances along with the drivers dressed in PPE kits. Sharing a video, he tweeted, “Free auto service is helping people reach hospitals. From May 6, 20 more such auto services will be started. It’s a time of crisis and everyone should work together.”

These auto-ambulances can be booked through two numbers- 9818430043 and 011-41236614. 

The death toll in Delhi has reached 18,063, while the total tally stands at 12,53,902, of which over 11.43 lakh are recoveries, as per the Delhi government data.

(With PTI inputs)

