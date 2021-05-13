COVID-19: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar extends lockdown till May 25

New Delhi: The Bihar government on Thursday (May 13) extended lockdown in the state by 10 days in view of the COVID-19 crisis.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced this decision following a review meeting with ministers and officials on the prevailing situation. The lockdown, earlier slated to last till May 15, will now remain in place till May 25.

“The status of the lockdown imposed in Bihar was reviewed today along with fellow ministers and officials. The positive effect of the lockdown is visible. Therefore, it has been decided to extend the lockdown in Bihar for the next 10 days i.e. from 16 to 25 May 2021,” the CM tweeted in Hindi.

COVID19 | Lockdown imposed in Bihar extended till 25th May, says CM Nitish Kumar pic.twitter.com/1r7wlygsLA — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2021

Earlier, Nitish Kumar had imposed a lockdown in Bihar till May 15. This decision had come after Patna High Court asked the state government to control the COVID-19 situation and declare a lockdown or it will pass an appropriate order.

On Wednesday, as per state Health Department data, positive cases dropped below the 10,000 mark in the state for the first time after 22 days. Besides, coronavirus cases have been coming down for the last nine days.

The Health Department conducted 111,740 tests and 9,863 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours on Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies)

