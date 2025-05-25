COVID-19 Cases Rise In Kerala, Tamil Nadu, And Maharashtra; Health Ministry Issues New Advisory

India is seeing a slow rise in COVID-19 cases in various states such as Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Delhi, which has caused health authorities to release advisories requesting public vigilance. The Union Health Ministry states that there are presently 257 active COVID-19 cases in the country, most of which are mild and can be managed at home.

The spike, however not a cause for alarm, has put health authorities on their toes, particularly since sporadic cases are being reported in varying regions. Kerala has the most active cases at 95, followed by Tamil Nadu with 66 and Maharashtra at 56. The other states reporting low yet significant case numbers include Karnataka (13), Puducherry (10), Gujarat (7), and Delhi (5).

COVID-19 Active Case Count By State (as of May 25):

Kerala: 95

Tamil Nadu: 66

Maharashtra: 56

Karnataka: 13

Puducherry: 10

Gujarat: 7

Delhi: 5

Rajasthan: 2

Haryana, Sikkim, West Bengal: 1 each

In an interview with ANI, Dr. Suranjit Chatterjee, Senior Consultant of Internal Medicine in Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, said that the situation is not such that it can bring panic. "At the moment, the situation is under control. These are sporadic cases, and even those are mild. No hospitalisation is being required," he added. Dr. Chatterjee further added that COVID-19 is now acting like a seasonal flu and can be treated with simple care.

COVID-19 Fatalities Reported

Although for the most part cases have been mild, two fatalities have recently been reported. In Maharashtra's Thane district, a 21-year-old diabetic patient died of the virus, the second COVID-19 fatality reported in the state. An 84-year-old comorbid patient in Karnataka also died from an infection complication.

New Variants Under Watch

Two new variants of COVID-19 — NB.1.8.1 (identified in Gujarat) and LF.7 (found in Tamil Nadu)—have been identified. Although neither has been declared a variant of concern, both are being closely monitored by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the World Health Organization (WHO).

Advisory From Health Ministry

The Union Health Ministry suggested basic precautions, particularly in public or populated spaces. Citizens have been instructed to:

Use masks in populated areas

Practice normal hand hygiene

Don't travel if feeling unwell

Although the increase in cases has not caused panic, authorities remain vigilant to ensure that the spread is contained.



