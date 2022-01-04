हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

COVID cases shoot up in Pune, schools shut for classes 1-8; Check new guidelines here

Only those persons who have taken both doses of the vaccine are allowed to enter government offices.

COVID cases shoot up in Pune, schools shut for classes 1-8; Check new guidelines here
Image credit: ANI

New Delhi: The COVID-19 situation has worsened in Pune as the city witnessed a massive spike in coronavirus cases. Corona cases have doubled in the district in just 3 days, keeping the situation in view government has released new guidelines for the city.

Schools have been closed for classes 1st to 8th in the Pune district till January 30. The administration has asked schools to shift to the online education mode till further notice.

Only fully vaccinated individuals are allowed at public places, restaurants, malls, etc.

People without masks will be fined Rs 500 and those spitting at public places will be charged with a fine of s 1000. 

Only those persons who have taken both doses of the vaccine are allowed to enter government offices.

The administration will take the decision regarding the functioning of government offices tomorrow.

Pune on Tuesday (January 4) reported 1104 COVID positive cases out of 6800 total samples.

