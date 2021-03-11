COVID-19: Centre calls situation in Maharashtra worrisome, urges people to not lower guard

New Delhi: The Centre on Thursday expressed concern over the rising COVID-19 cases in some states urging people to not lower their guard as the COVID-19 pandemic is not yet over. NITI Aayog member (Health) V K Paul in a press conference termed the current coronavirus situation, as "worrisome".

Talking about the lockdown situation in Maharashtra's Nagpur from March 15 to 21, he said the situation is such that measures to tackle the spread of COVID-19 are being brought back.

"We are very worried about the rise in cases in Maharashtra. Don't take this virus for granted. It can come up unexpectedly. If we have to remain free of this virus, COVID-appropriate behaviour, containment strategy as well as vaccination has to be brought in," he said.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan informed that Nagpur, Pune, Thane, Mumbai, Bengaluru Urban, Ernakulam, Amravati, Jalgaon, Nashik and Aurangabad districts have the highest number of active COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said strict lockdown measures will be enforced in some parts of the state as it witnesses an alarming spike in COVID-19 cases. The government has decided to take essential measures to curb the spread of coronavirus.

CM Uddhav Thackeray, 60, speaking to reporters after receiving first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the J J Hospital in Mumbai.

Maharashtra on Wednesday (March 10) recorded 13,659 new coronavirus cases, the highest one-day spike this year, which took the state's caseload to 22,52,057.

On the hand, Paul also gave a word of caution for Delhi and the national capital region as it sees a rise in positivity rate, so Gurgaon, Faridabad and to an extent Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad need to be careful. "Be careful, be watchful. We still have a huge population at risk of this virus. This pandemic is not yet over. Be vigilant," he said.

Sounding a word of caution for Delhi and its neighbourhood, Paul said the national capital is seeing a rise in positivity rate, so is Gurgaon, Faridabad and to an extent Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad.

The national capital on Thursday recorded 409 new COVID-19 cases which is the highest single-day rise in nearly two months, while the death toll climbed to 10,934 with three more fatalities, the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi Health Department stated.

The "sudden rise" in cases can be attributed to people turning complacent and not following COVID-19 protocol with a feeling of "all is well now", as per health experts and doctors quoted by PTI.

As of Thursday 1 pm, 2,56,90,545 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered which includes 67,86,086 for the elderly and those aged 45-60 with comorbidities, Health Ministry informed.