COVID-19: Centre issues guidelines for vaccination of people going abroad for education, employment

New Delhi: The Centre on Monday (June 7, 2021) announced to administer COVID-19 vaccines on priority to people going abroad for educational purposes and employment opportunities.

The Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare wrote to States and UTs to allow administration of a second dose of Covishield for people who have only taken the first dose and whose planned travel dates fall prior to completion of the currently mandated minimum interval of 84 days between two doses.

The Centre issued guidelines in this regard and states have been advised to widely publicize and take all necessary measures to immediately implement these SOPs.

The competent authority will check the following before according permission for the administration of the second dose before the period of 84 days after the date of the first dose:

1. Whether a period of 28 days has elapsed after the date of the first dose.

2. Genuineness of the purpose of travel based on documents related to —

i. Admission offers or associated formal communications for the education.

ii. Whether a person is already studying in a foreign educational institution and has to return to that institution for continuing their education.

iii. Interview calls for a job or offer letters for taking up employment.

3. It is advised that vaccination may be availed in cases through Passport which is one of the permissible ID documents as per the current guidelines so that the passport number is printed in the certificate. If Passport was not used at the time of administration of the first dose, the details of the photo ID card used for vaccination will be printed in the vaccination certificate and mention of the Passport in the vaccination certificate is not to be insisted upon. Wherever necessary, the competent authority may issue another certificate linking the vaccination certificate with the passport number of the beneficiary.

4. This facility shall be available to those who need to undertake international travel for these specified purposes in the period up to August 31, 2021.

5. All technical protocols as prescribed in the Guidelines of the Ministry regarding COVID Vaccination Centres and AEFI management etc shall have to be followed.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that mention of vaccine type as Covishield is sufficient and no other qualifying entries are required in the vaccination certificates.

It also stated that the CoWIN system will soon provide the facility for the administration of 2nd dose in such exceptional cases.



