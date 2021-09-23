COVID-19: Centre to start ‘vaccination at home’ for differently-abled people

New Delhi: In order to make COVID-19 vaccine more accessible, the Centre on Thursday (September 23) said that differently-abled people and those with restricted mobility will be inoculated at their homes.

Addressing a press conference, Niti Aayog Member Health Dr V K Paul said, “I am pleased to inform that an advisory has been issued to make arrangements for 'vaccination at home' for those who have disabilities or are differently challenged, in line with COVID SOPs.”

I am pleased to inform that an advisory has been issued to make arrangements for 'vaccination at home' for those who have disabilities or are differently challenged, in line with COVID SOPs: Dr VK Paul, Member-Health, NITI Aayog pic.twitter.com/dporNW9dEL — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2021

The Union Health Ministry officials warned that the country is still in the midst of the second wave of COVID-19 even though the number of daily new cases is declining. “Thirty-three districts in the country are now reporting over 10 per cent weekly positivity rate, while 23 are recording between 5-10 per cent,” the officials said.

The Health Ministry informed that 66 per cent of the country's adult population has been administered at least one dose while 23 per cent is fully vaccinated.

“A total of 68.2 lakh doses (approximately 0.95 per cent) has been administered at Covid vaccination centres not tagged as rural or urban,” they said.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that six states and union territories including Lakshadweep, Chandigarh, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Sikkim have vaccinated all eligible citizens with the first dose. “Four states/UTs have more than 90% coverage of first dose - these are Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Kerala, Ladakh and Uttarakhand,” he added.

Commenting on the UK rule of 10-day quarantine for those vaccinated in India, Bhushan said, “Dispensation that is to be implemented from Oct 4 is a discriminatory practice. Both sides are in dialogue and we believe a quick resolution will be found. We do reserve the right to reciprocate similarly.”

Amid huge outcry, the UK on Wednesday amended its guidelines to include the Indian-made version of the AstraZeneca vaccine in its updated international travel advisory. However, even after Covishield’s inclusion, the officials added that fully vaccinated Indian travellers will still have to undergo 10 days of quarantine in the UK notwithstanding the amendment.

(With agency input)

