Covid-19 Coronavirus cases in India jump to 396, 81 new cases reported in biggest single-day jump on March 22

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country touched 396 on Sunday (March 22) as 81 new cases were reported from different parts of the country. The number of new cases reported on Sunday was the biggest single-day jump since the coronavirus outbreak in India, sparking fears of fears of community transmission. Three more people, one each in Mumbai, Patna and Surat, died due to COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the total death toll due to the deadly virus in India to seven.

Notably, the number of coronavirus cases in India has seen a significant spike in the last three days prompting experts to warn that strict measures should be taken by the government to check the outbreak from going out hand and wreak havoc like in China and Italy.

The rise in cases forced the Centre to issue an advisory on Sunday asking to put 80 coronavirus-hit districts completely under lockdown. The government also suspended all trains, metro services and inter-state buses from Monday (March 23) till March 31 to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday also announced a complete lockdown in the national capital from March 23 to March 31, barring all essential services.

Addressing the public along with Lt. Governor Anil Baijal, Kejriwal said all borders of Delhi with Harayan and Uttar Pradesh will be sealed, but essential items from neighboring states, such as food items like vegetables, milk etc. will keep coming.

"Lockdown in Delhi from Monday 6 a.m. to March 31 midnight. The borders will be sealed and only essential items will be allowed," he said.

Similar lockwdowns have been announced in Punjab, Rajasthan, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal and Uttarakhand. Gujarat has locked down four cities -- Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, and Vadodara, until Wednesday. In Uttar Pradesh, 15 districts have been placed under lockdown. Only shops selling essentials like vegetables, dairy products, and medical items will remain open during the lockdown.

On Sunday, millions of people across India put up a united front by lending their overwhelming support to the self-imposed "Janata curfew" to stop the spread of coronavirus COVID-19 as urged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address to the nation.

On Sunday, the entire country stayed indoors, coming out briefly at 5 pm to show gratitude to emergency workers like health officials, police forces and other essential service providers by clapping and playing any available instruments like bells, conches and even plates and bowls.