COVID-19 Coronavirus: MP govt imposes curfew in Bhopal, Jabalpur; Haryana seeks volunteers to fight pandemic

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh government of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has imposed curfew in Bhopal and Jabalpur cities, where coronavirus cases have been found, said reports on Tuesday (March 24, 2020).

Soon after assuming charge, state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan held a meeting around Monday midnight and issued the directives.

During the meeting, Chouhan reviewed the coronavirus situation in the state and directed for imposition of curfew in the capital city Bhopal and Jabalpur.

So far, five cases of coronavirus have been found in Jabalpur and one in Bhopal.

Lockdown has so far been ordered in 39 out of the total 51 districts of the state in view of the coronavirus pandemic, a public relations department official said.

The CM Shivraj has asked the authorities concerned to ensure supply of essential goods to people, he said.

Just 15 months after losing power, BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan was back as Madhya Pradesh chief minister on Monday night for a record fourth term.

The 61-year-old MLA from Budhni took oath of office at a simple function in Raj Bhawan, where he was sworn-in by Governor Lalji Tandon at 9 pm.

Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has launched a voluntary programme to provide public services relating to combating coronavirus.

The state came into complete lockdown from Tuesday.

To defeat COVID-19, the programme named `Covid - Sangharsh Senani` was launched on Monday so that people could voluntarily give their services in hospitals -- both paramedics and doctors -- and in district administration, said the official.

Those who are interested to give their services can register themselves on haryana.mygov.in and covidharyana.in.

To break the chain of transmission, the government has directed its employees to work from home to ensure social distancing till March 31.

An official spokesperson said the administrative secretaries told to ensure 50 per cent of Group B, C and D employees are required in their departments, including municipal bodies, corporations and societies, to attend the office every day.

The remaining 50 per cent staff would work from home.