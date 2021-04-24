Arvind Kejriwal writes to all state CMs, requests to send spare oxygen to Delhi

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday (April 24) urged Chief Ministers of all states to provide spare oxygen to the national capital amid acute shortage of life-saving gas.

In his letter, the AAP supremo requested his counterparts to treat his message as SOS. Kejriwal also informed due to record rise in daily coronavirus cases, the oxygen provided by the Centre is proving “inadequate”.

"While the Centre is helping Delhi in this regard, the intensity of the spread is so severe that the quantity is proving inadequate," IANS quoted the Delhi CM as saying.

"Delhi does not produce any oxygen. Due to the severe rise in Covid cases in the last few days, many Delhi hospitals have run out of oxygen,” Kejriwal wrote in the letter.

He said that he would be grateful if his counterparts can help him in securing oxygen, along with the tankers. “Central government is also helping us a lot in this regard. However, the intensity of the spread is so severe that it is proving inadequate. Therefore, I would be grateful if you could provide us with any oxygen, alongwith tankers, from your state or any organization in your state,” he urged.

“Kindly treat this as an SOS. I would be personally grateful for your support,” the Delhi CM appealed.

Delhi is one of the worst-affected COVID-19 cities in the country with the positivity rate reaching 32.43 per cent on Friday.

Meanwhile, nearly 20 people died at Jaipur Golden Hospital on Friday night due to shortage of oxygen.

Delhi’s Saroj Super Speciality Hospital on Saturday (April 24) stated that they have stopped admitting new patients due to lack of oxygen supply. Facing acute shortage of oxygen, the hospital, situated in Rohini, has also started discharging all old patients.

Moolchand Hospital, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH), Batra Hospital and Jaipur Golden hospital sent SOS on Saturday morning and urged the government to arrange the oxygen supply at the earliest.

(With inputs from IANS)

