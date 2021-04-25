हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Coronavirus

Help in any way possible: Delhi CM Kejriwal's SOS call to industrialists on oxygen

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal made an appeal to the top industrialists of the country saying "please do whatever you can to support us", as the national capital battles a distressing shortage of medical oxygen due to a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases.

Help in any way possible: Delhi CM Kejriwal's SOS call to industrialists on oxygen
File photo

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal made an appeal to the top industrialists of the country saying "please do whatever you can to support us", as the national capital battles a distressing shortage of medical oxygen due to a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases.

Kejriwal in his letter wrote: "Please help Delhi government if you have Oxygen and tankers...help us in whatever way you can." A report by news agency ANI claimed.

The chief minister purportedly wrote a letter to a number of prominent business families, including the Tatas, the Birlas, the Ambanis, the Hindujas and the Mahendras, asking for help amid the dwindling supply of medical oxygen.

On Saturday, Kejriwal had sent a similar letter to his counterparts urging to help with emergency medical supplies in the city's fight against COVID-19.

"I am writing to all CMs requesting them to provide oxygen to Delhi, if they have spare. The centre is also helping, but the severity is such that available resources are proving inadequate," he said.

Delhi has seen an alarming rise in COVID-19 cases with daily new cases jumping from below 500 in late-March to nearly 30,000 this week.

Meanwhile, the complete lockdown in the national capital has been extended by one more week due to the deteriorating COVID-19 situation. The COVID-19-induced lockdown in Delhi which was supposed to be in effect till April 26 morning will now remain in place till May 3. 

