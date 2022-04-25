हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

Covid-19: Delhi logs over 1000 cases, 1 death, positivity rate crosses 6% in last 24 hours

Image credit: ANI

New Delhi: The national capital on Monday (April 25) reported over thousand Covid-19 cases for the fourth consecutive day taking the toll of active cases to over 4000 mark. With this, the coronavirus infection rate in Delhi rose to 6.42 per cent.
Covid-19 cases rate is increasing continuously in Delhi, 1011 new cases of the corona were reported on 25 April while 1 patient succumbed to the coronavirus infection.

The total number of active corona patients stands at 4168 while the infection tally in the national capital now stands at 18,75,887 and the death toll at 26,170, the government bulletin stated. A total of 15,642 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the city yesterday.

In the wake of rising cases, the Delhi government had on Friday issued an order directing authorities to impose a fine of Rs 500 on people not wearing masks in public places. The fine will not apply to people travelling together in private four-wheelers.

