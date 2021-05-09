COVID-19: Delhi Police launches 'COVI Van Helpline' for senior citizens, check contact number and other details here

New Delhi: Delhi Police has launched a helpline number for senior citizens who are struggling with their essential needs in the lockdown imposed due to the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

South District Police of the national capital have launched a COVI Van Helpline (012- 26241077) to aid senior citizens with their daily needs like food, medicine and so on, ANI reported.

"After receiving any call for COVI Van, deployed police official on COVI Van with beat officer will go to the house of senior citizens and help them in getting their needs, including any essential item, vaccination and medicines," the Delhi Police said in a statement on Sunday (May 9).

Beat officers and Residents Welfare Association (RWA) have informed the senior citizens about this COVI Van in Greater Kailash -1 area.

Meanwhile, all COVID-19 protocols including sanitisation, gloves, masks and social distancing will be followed after and during every delivery, the news agency reported.

In view of the daily rising COVID-19 cases, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday extended the lockdown in Delhi by seven more days. The lockdown in the national capital will now remain in place till 5 AM on May 17. Metro services have also been suspended from May 10.

Delhi recorded 17,364 fresh COVID cases and 332 deaths on Saturday, as per the health bulletin. The cumulative caseload mounted to 13,10,231 including 87,907 active cases and 19,071 coronavirus related deaths.

(With ANI inputs)

Live TV