COVID-19: Delhi records 1,254 new cases, highest single-day spike in more than three months

New Delhi: Delhi recorded 1,254 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday (March 24), the highest single-day spike in over three months.

Meanwhile, six deaths were reported due to coronavirus taking the toll to 10,973. The caseload in the national capital reached 6,51,227, out of which 6,35,364 have recovered. It is the second consecutive day that more than 1,000 people tested positive in Delhi, with 888 cases on Monday and 823 on Sunday.

The positivity rate remained over 1 per cent for the fifth consecutive day at 1.52 per cent, the health bulletin said.

As the national capital witnessed a spike in coronavirus cases, the Delhi government on Tuesday (March 23) ordered a ban on gatherings on festivals like Holi, Navratri and Shab-e-Barat. All public gatherings have been banned, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority said.

The Delhi government also plans on ramping up testing for coming from outside the national capital. Random COVID-19 tests will be conducted at all airports, railway stations and inter-state bus terminals for passengers travelling from other states.

