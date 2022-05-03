हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Covid-19 fourth wave: Delhi registers over 1400 cases, positivity rate drops to 5.97%

With these new cases, the national capital's overall COVID-19 tally has increased to 18,87,050, while the death toll stands at 26,176.

Image credit: ANI

New Delhi: Delhi on Tuesday (May 3) reported 1,414 COVID-19 cases, around 31 per cent more than a day ago, though the positivity rate came down to 5.97 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.
One death occurred due to the disease.

Delhi had on Monday reported 1,076 cases with a positivity rate of 6.42 per cent. On Sunday, it saw 1,485 cases and no death due to the disease, while the positivity rate stood at 4.89 per cent.

The city on Saturday recorded 1,520 COVID-19 cases and one death due to the disease, while the positivity rate stood at 5.10 per cent.

On Friday, it saw 1,607 COVID-19 cases and two deaths, while the positivity rate was recorded at 5.28 per cent.
A total of 23,694 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the city on Monday, according to the latest health bulletin.

