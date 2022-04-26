हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

Covid-19 fourth wave: Delhi reports over 1200 new cases, 4 deaths in Maharashtra

Delhi's Covid-19 positivity rate dropped to 4.6 % from 6.42% while the death toll in Maharashtra rose after the state reported 4 fatalities due to coronavirus in last 24 hours.

Image credit: IANS

New Delhi: The national capital on Tuesday (April 26) reported 1204 Covid-19, 1 death, and 863 recoveries. This is the fifth consecutive day when  Delhi has reported over thousand coronavirus cases. With this, the total active cases in the national capital rose to 4508.

The positivity rate in Delhi dropped to 4.64% from 6.42% while the caseload rose to 1877091 and the death toll reached 26169.  A total of 3109 covid positive patients are in home isolation and only 114 are admitted to hospitals.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra registered 153 fresh cases of Covid-19 cases with 135 recoveries while 4 people succumbed to coronavirus in the last 24 hours. The total active cases in Maharashtra now stand at  943 with Mumbai constituting the most 549 cases.

Tami Nadu also reported rise in Covid-19 cases as it registered 77 new infections while the toll of fatalities continues to remain at 38,025, as no deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the govt bulletin. 

