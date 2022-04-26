New Delhi: The national capital on Tuesday (April 26) reported 1204 Covid-19, 1 death, and 863 recoveries. This is the fifth consecutive day when Delhi has reported over thousand coronavirus cases. With this, the total active cases in the national capital rose to 4508.

The positivity rate in Delhi dropped to 4.64% from 6.42% while the caseload rose to 1877091 and the death toll reached 26169. A total of 3109 covid positive patients are in home isolation and only 114 are admitted to hospitals.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra registered 153 fresh cases of Covid-19 cases with 135 recoveries while 4 people succumbed to coronavirus in the last 24 hours. The total active cases in Maharashtra now stand at 943 with Mumbai constituting the most 549 cases.

Tami Nadu also reported rise in Covid-19 cases as it registered 77 new infections while the toll of fatalities continues to remain at 38,025, as no deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the govt bulletin.

Live TV