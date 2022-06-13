​​New Delhi: India recorded 8,084 new Covid-19 cases, 10 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total death toll to 5,24,771, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health on Monday (June 13, 2022). The active cases stand at 47,995. An increase of 3,482 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The country also recorded 4,592 recoveries today, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,26,57,335.

The active cases account for 0.11 per cent of the total caseload, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate stands at 98.68 per cent, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.24 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 2.21 per cent, according to the ministry.

Additionally, the cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive have exceeded ​​​​195.19 crore. As many as 2,49,418 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours to detect the presence of the virus.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu on Sunday inoculated 13,83,573 people against COVID-19 in the 30th mega vaccination camp held in the state. A total of 2,44,520 people received the first dose, 10,30,753 the second dose, while 1,08,300 people received the precautionary booster dose, a press release said here. The total number of people who were vaccinated above the age of 18 years with the first dose comprises 94.31 per cent and the second dose 84.81 per cent.

(With agency inputs)