Delhi Metro Mask

Covid 19 Fourth Wave: Masks again mandatory in Delhi Metro, fine on offenders

The Delhi government has once again made masks mandatory in Delhi Metro, regulatory body DMRC said in a tweet.

Covid 19 Fourth Wave: Masks again mandatory in Delhi Metro, fine on offenders
Wearing masks have been once again made mandatory in Delhi Metro in view of the rising Covid cases.

Wearing masks have been once again made mandatory in Delhi Metro in view of the rising Covid cases, regulatory body DMRC said in a tweet. "In view of latest guidelines issued by the Authorities on Covid management, DMRC once again advises general public to strictly keep following Covid appropriate behaviour (i.e. wearing of face mask/cover etc) while traveling by Metro," the DMRC said in a Facebook post.

"As part of the continued measures for containing Covid-19 spread, random flying squads will be there to ensure that the Covid Safety protocol is adhered by the passengers inside trains and premises," the statement undersigned by senior Metro official Anuj Dayal said.

"Passengers will be counselled to ensure strict adherence to the guidelines and offenders will even be penalized on the spot, if required," the statement added.

 

