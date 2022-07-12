IMPHAL: Amid a sharp increase in the new cases of Covid-19, the Government of Manipur on Tuesday ordered the closure of all schools across the state till July 24. A notification issued by the Manipur government said, “As Covid-19 cases increase and the test positivity rate ratio is over 15% in the state, all schools (Govt/Private) of the state will remain closed till July 24.”

As Covid-19 cases increase and the test positivity rate ratio is over 15% in the state, all schools (Govt/Private) of the state will remain closed till July 24: Govt of Manipur — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2022

The order came in the backdrop of reports of a rising test positivity rate ratio, which is over 15% at present. On Monday, 47 persons tested Covid-19 positive, taking the tally of active cases in the state to 172. However, no new deaths were reported in the state, keeping the cumulative death toll at 2,120.

India on Tuesday recorded 13,615 new coronavirus infections in a day while the active cases rose to 1,31,043, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The country's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,36,52,944 and the death toll climbed to 5,25,474 with 20 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.30 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.50 per cent, the ministry said. An increase of 330 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year.