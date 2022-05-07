New Delhi: A slight increase in the number of Covid-19 cases reported in India was observed on Saturday (May 7). The country logged in 3,805 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. A day earlier, India had reported 260 cases less - 3,545 infections were reported on Friday.

With Saturday's numbers, India's total Covid-19 caseload has moved up to 4,30,98,743. India's active caseload currently stands at 20,303 which accounts for 0.05 per cent of the total cases. The country also saw 22 fatalities due to Covid-19 infection in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 5,24,024.

The recovery rate in the country was reported at 98.74 per cent. This comes as 3,168 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours taking the count of total recoveries from Coronavirus to 4,25,54,416. The government data further informed that as many as 4,87,544 tests to detect Covid-19 were carried out in the last 24 hours, registering a daily positivity rate of 0.78 per cent. The weekly positivity rate is at 0.79 per cent.

On the vaccination front, the Health Ministry said that 190 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive.

Meanwhile, India took strong exceptions to the latest World Health Organization (WHO) report, according to which more than 4.7 million people in India are thought to have died because of Covid-19. This is the highest number in the world, that's 10 times the official figures, and accounts for almost a third of Covid deaths globally, says report. But India has strongly objected to the use of mathematical models by the WHO for projecting excess mortality estimates concerning coronavirus and has said that authentic data is available. After WHO's excess mortality estimates for Covid, the Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Dr Balram Bhargava said the country has a systemic data pool and it does not need to rely on "modelling, extrapolations and press reports" for ascertaining Covid-related death.