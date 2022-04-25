Covid-19 fourth wave scare: Karnataka makes masks, social distancing mandatory

New Delhi: Amid scare of the fourth Covid-19 wave due to rise in infections in some parts of the country, the Karnataka government on Monday (April 25) decided to make wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing mandatory.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to review the coronavirus situation in the state.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, state Health Minister K Sudhakar said, "Masks should be worn compulsorily, especially at places where there is a crowd and in indoor places, social distancing has to be maintained. Guidelines will be issued today to this effect. We have not taken any decision regarding imposing any penalty immediately."

The meeting was scheduled to be held at Chief Minister’s home office, Krishna at 12.30 pm, as per ANI. The high-level meeting was attended by Karnataka Revenue Minister R. Ashok, Health Minister K. Sudhakar, Higher Education and IT-BT Minister C.N. Ashwathnarayan, as well as the Chairman and members of Technical Advisory Committee.

Sudhakar said after PM Narendra Modi's virtual meeting with all CMs and Health ministers on Wednesday, the Karnataka government will hold another review meeting. "On April 27, the Prime Minister will be holding a video conference with Chief Ministers and Health Ministers of all states, where more guidance and information may be shared. After that, we will hold another round of meeting here and further measures, if required, will be taken," he was quoted as saying by PTI.

The state health minister also said that the new Covid-19 guidelines on masks and maintaining social distance are applicable to all and the SOPs need to be followed in the greater interest of public health.

Earlier today, K Sudhakar informed that Karnataka has crossed 5 crore second dose Covid-19 vaccinations. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "This couldn’t have been possible without the phenomenal efforts of health workers and district administration. Kudos to media’s efforts in busting myths about vaccinations and spreading awareness!"

On Sunday, Karnataka had reported 60 fresh Covid-19 cases and zero fatalities, pushing the total infections to 39,46,934, and death toll to 40,057.

(With agency inputs)

