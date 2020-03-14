COVID-19: Guru Jambheshwar University in Haryana postpones exams

New Delhi: The Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology in Hisar, Haryana on Friday (March 13, 2020) postponed all its theory and practical examinations that were scheduled between March 16-March 31, 2020 due to the Coronavirus outbreak in the country.

A notice released by the Deputy Registrar (Conduct) for Controller of Examinations read, "It is notified for information of all concerned that due to precautionary measures taken by the Govt. of Haryana regarding Novel Coronavirus (COVID 19), all the theory and practical examinations already scheduled to be held from 16.03.2020 to 31.03.2020 have been postponed"

The new date sheet for these examinations will be released later on.

With the number of coronavirus cases rising steeply in India, some of the top universities like Jamia Millia Islamia, IIT Delhi, DU, JNU, IIT Kharagpur have already suspended the classes till March 31 as a step to stop the spread of the virus in the country.

The Health Ministry has uploaded data showing the state-wise breakup of COVID-19 cases on its official website. A total of 83 persons have been tested positive across India so far. The data took into account cases compiled till 9 a.m. on March 14.

According to the ministry, there are at least 66 Indian nationals and 17 foreigners who are confirmed COVID-19 cases. A total of two persons have died so far with one death in the national capital and one in Karnataka.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has already declared the outbreak as a global pandemic as more than 1,40,000 people have been diagnosed with the virus across 114 countries.

More than 5,000 people have died so far with around 3,000 of them in China, the epicentre of the virus.