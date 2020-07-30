हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
COVID-19 Health Summit

WION COVID-19 Health Summit on July 31: Global experts answer big questions about coronavirus

The summit will air on WION on July 31 (Friday) from 3.30 pm (IST) and will be available on its website, social media and YouTube channel as well.

WION COVID-19 Health Summit on July 31: Global experts answer big questions about coronavirus

The coronavirus COVID-19 is a fast-moving pathogen that has infected millions worldwide and left more than 600,000 dead.

How can the contagion that has brought the world to a standstill, be stopped? How close are we to a vaccine? What is the impact on mental health? Could the crisis be an opportunity for India’s pharmaceutical industry?

The COVID-19 Health Summit will bring the top global experts from the international healthcare fraternity to explore the impact, challenges and solutions to the coronavirus on one platform – WION.

The summit will air on WION on July 31 (Friday) from 3.30 pm (IST) and will be available on its website, social media and YouTube channel as well.

