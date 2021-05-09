COVID-19: Himachal Pradesh to suspend public transport from May 10, essential shops to open for 3 hours only

New Delhi: In view of the rising COVID-19 cases, the Himachal Pradesh government on Saturday (May 8, 2021) decided to put more restrictions in place from May 10.

The state government has announced to suspend public transport and decided that the daily needs and essential commodity shops will remain open only for three hours in a day and the timing of the same will be fixed by the deputy commissioners concerned.

"All public transport will remain suspended till further orders and private vehicles will only be allowed in case of emergency services," an official was quoted as saying by PTI news agency.

These strict restrictions will come into force from 6 am on May 10.

प्रदेश में बढ़ते कोविड-19 मामलों व कोविड से मृत्यु में हो रही वृद्धि के मद्देनजर हमारी सरकार ने राज्य में जारी कोरोना कर्फ्यू के तहत आगामी 10 मई से कुछ और सख्त पाबंदियां लगाने का निर्णय लिया है। इस संबन्ध में आज हमने उच्चस्तरीय बैठक बुलाई तथा अधिकारियों को जरूरी दिशानिर्देश दिए। pic.twitter.com/EwbLZYkV58 — Jairam Thakur (@jairamthakurbjp) May 8, 2021

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur said that these decisions have been taken to break the chain of the virus.

This is to be noted that a coronavirus curfew is already in force in Himachal Pradesh since May 7. It will remain in place till May 17 to curb the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, the state on Saturday recorded its sharpest single-day spike of 5,424 COVID-19 cases that took the infection tally to 1,28,330 while 37 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,817. The state currently has 31,893 active COVID-19 cases.

As per the official data, Himachal Pradesh has a positivity rate of 28.97 per cent.

