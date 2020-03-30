COVID-19: Hoarders, middlemen selling goods at higher prices in national capital amid coronavirus lockdown

New Delhi: As over 130-crore people have been restricted inside their homes due to the 21-day country-wide lockdown, there are some hoarders and middlemen in the national capital who are taking advantage of the situation and over-charging the common public on various food and essential items.

The grocery shopkeepers are looting customers by selling food items like flour, pulses, refined oil and other essential items at higher prices.

According to an investigation done by the Zee News team, the shopkeepers are selling 10 kg flour whose original worth is around Rs 200 are being sold at Rs 340 to 350 in the old Kondli and Kondli markets in Delhi.

There are even some shopkeepers who are selling flour at Rs 360 per 10 kg.

In this difficult time of COVID-19, where the whole country is under lockdown for three weeks to prevent the coronavirus from spreading, people have been facing such issues over buying several essential items.

When the Zee News team asked a shopkeeper why is he selling it at this price, he said that he himself is getting goods at higher prices from outside.

Another shopkeeper said, "Black marketing is on the rise."

Reportedly, the shopkeepers have also increased the rate of pulses along with flour from 5 to 10 rupees.

Shopkeepers are also selling refined at higher price which is around Rs 110 per litre, clearly above the prescribed maximum retail price.

The coronavirus confirmed cases in India stand at 1,071 at 10 AM IST on March 30, 2020.