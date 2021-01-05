हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Coronavirus

COVID-19: How to register for vaccine, documents, process and other key details

DGCI on Sunday approved two vaccines - AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin - for emergency use against COVID-19 in India.

COVID-19: How to register for vaccine, documents, process and other key details

In a significant development, the Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI) on Sunday (January 3) approved two vaccines - AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin - for emergency use against COVID-19 in India.

According to DCGI, both Covishield and Covaxin have to be administered in two doses and these vaccines can be stored at 2-8 degrees Celsius. It is to be noted that high-risk groups have already been identified by the Centre and the people of these groups will be vaccinated on priority.

The first group includes healthcare and frontline workers, while persons over 50 years and persons with comorbidities are included in the second group. These vaccines will be made available for the general public in due course of time.

Notably, registration is mandatory in order to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Once you register yourself then you will receive information on the session site and time. Photo ID is mandatory for both registration and verification at the session site.

After the online registration, you will receive SMS on your mobile phone about the due date, place, and time of vaccination. 

The beneficiary will receive SMS on his/her mobile number after getting due doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. A QR code-based certificate will be shared with the beneficiary after the administration of all doses of vaccine.

Documents required for registration of eligible beneficiary:

You can show any of the below-mentioned ID with photo at the time of registration:

- Aadhaar/ driving license/ voter ID/ PAN card/ passport/ job card/ pension document
- Health insurance smart card issued under the scheme of Ministry of labour
- Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA)
- Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs
- Passbooks issued by Bank/Post office
- Service ID card issued by Central/State govt./ Public Limited Companies.

