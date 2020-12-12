हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Coronavirus

COVID-19: Include MPs, MLAs as priority for vaccine; Haryana asks Centre in letter

Haryana government in a letter to the Centre have requested that the public representatives be listed among the priority groups for COVID-19 vaccination.

Chandigarh: The Haryana government has written to the Centre to have public representatives including MPs and MLAs listed among the priority groups for COVID-19 vaccination once it begins, Health Minister Anil Vij on Saturday.

He also said the state government is making all preparations in terms of building database of priority groups, cold chain infrastructure; identification and training of vaccinators for rolling out vaccination.

He said while those on the frontline of fight against coronavirus such as doctors, nurses, paramedics etc are on the priority list for vaccinations, the Haryana Health Department has written to the Union Health Ministry recommending that public representatives who come into contact with masses during their work also be included in the list.

Asked if MPs, MLAs too have been recommended in this, Vij said over the phone, "This includes all public representatives who are at risk of getting exposed to the virus including the police, local bodies personnel like sanitary and municipal workers, law makers and others."

Notably, the Haryana Assembly has 90 members, and the state sends 10 members to Lok Sabha and five to Rajya Sabha.

Earlier, the Union Health Ministry had asked states to submit lists of priority population who are to receive COVID-19 vaccine first.

The priority population are categorised as those who are at a higher risk of contracting the virus.

Noting that it is natural to prioritise the COVID-19 vaccine distribution process, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had earlier said healthcare workers and people aged above 65 would be given priority. 

