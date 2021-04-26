हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Coronavirus

COVID-19: India becomes first country in world to record 3.5 lakh cases in 24 hours, death toll rises by 2,806

According to the worldometers, India recorded 3,54,531 infections on Sunday.

COVID-19: India becomes first country in world to record 3.5 lakh cases in 24 hours, death toll rises by 2,806
File Photo (Reuters)

New Delhi: India in the last 24 hours reported more than 3.5 lakh new COVID-19 cases and became the first country to make this grim record, the data by worldometers suggested on Monday (April 26, 2021) morning.

According to the worldometers website, India which is going through the raging second wave of coronavirus recorded 3,54,531 infections on Sunday, besides 2,806 new COVID-19-related fatalities.

The figures, however, will be confirmed officially when the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare releases the COVID-19 India data around 9:30 AM. 

India's total coronavirus caseload has now increased to 1,73,06,300 and is only behind the United States which has witnessed more than 32 crore infections.

The country has been registering more than 2 lakh cases every day for the past few days and the unprecedented surge has now taken India's COVID-19 active count to 28,14,544.

This has led to the World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus commenting on the deteriorating COVID-19 situation in India who said that the current crisis is a 'devastating reminder' of what the virus can do. 

He had also said that WHO is 'deeply concerned' about the increasing number of coronavirus cases and deaths in India right now.

 

