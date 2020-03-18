COVID-19: India provided 15 tonnes of medical assistance to China as mark of friendship and solidarity, says MEA

India has provided 15 tonnes of medical assistance comprising masks, gloves and other emergencies medical equipment to China on February 26, 2020, after it was crippled by the novel coronavirus. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in response to a question in Lok Sabha on Wednesday that India has sent relief materials to China.

The aid included one lakh surgical masks, five lakh pairs of surgical gloves, 75 infusion pumps, 30 enteral feeding pumps, 21 defibrillators 21 and 4000 N-95 masks. These supplies were delivered by an Indian Air Force C-17 special flight which landed in Wuhan, China.

The Centre added that this assistance was provided as a mark of friendship and solidarity from the people of India towards the people of China as the two countries also celebrate 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2020. These medical supplies were handed over to the Hubei Charity Federation in Wuhan, China.

The MEA also said that a total of 276 Indians have been affected by the coronavirus across seven countries. The highest number of cases has been reported in Iran at 255, followed by United Arab Emirates (UAE) at 12, Italy at five and one each in Hong Kong SAR, Kuwait, Rwanda and Sri Lanka.

The COVID-19 outbreak in sanctions-hit Iran is one of the deadliest outside China, where the disease originated. Rouhani's government says the virus has killed 1,135 people out of 17,161 cases of infections since it first emerged in the Islamic republic a month ago.

Since March 13, the government has suspended all existing visas, except those related to diplomatic, official, UN and international organizations, employment and projects till April 15. Visa-free travel facility granted to OCI cardholders is also suspended. OCI cardholders already in India have been allowed to stay in India as long as they want. Visas of all foreigners already in India remain valid and can apply for an extension or conversion.

In addition to visa restrictions, passengers travelling from or visited Italy or Republic of Korea, are required to provide a certificate of having tested negative for COVID-19 from the designated laboratories authorized by the health authorities of the two countries. The requirement has been in place since March 10, 2020, and will be lifted after cases of COVID-19 subside.

All incoming travellers, including Indian nationals, arriving from or having visited China, Italy, Iran, Republic of Korea, France, Spain and Germany after February 15, are required to be quarantined for a minimum period of 14 days. This has come into effect from March 13 at the port of departure.

All international passengers entering into India are required to furnish duly filled self-declaration form in duplicate including personal particulars i.e. phone number and address in India and undergo universal health screening at the designated health counters at all points of entry.