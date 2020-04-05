COVID-19: Indore cop earns praise for maintaining social distancing at home, pic goes viral

As the nation enters into the eleventh day of a total lockdown to control spread of coronavirus COVID-19 and millions of people are staying indoors, there are many 'coronavirus warriors' who are working tirelessly to keep millions of India safe from the deadly virus. The 'coronavirus wrriors' including policemen, doctors, nurses, medical staff and other essential services providers are risking their lives only to protect the citizens of the country from coronavirus.

One such 'coronavirus warrior' is TI in Indore Police Nirmal Sriniwas. A photo of Sriniwas has gone viral on the Internet in which the policeman can be seen eating his food outside his home so that his kids remain safe from coronavirus. In the photo, Sriniwas' little daughter can be seen standing a few metres away from him longing to sit near his father but she cannot do this because she is following social distancing in order to curb the spread of coronavirus.

कोरोना के संकट के इस दौर में डॉक्टर्स से लेकर स्वास्थ्य कर्मी ,पुलिसकर्मी,निगम अमला,अधिकारी-कर्मचारी एक कर्मयोद्धा के रूप में अपने परिवार से दूर रहकर रात-दिन काम कर रहे है।

ये है इंदौर तुकोगंज थाने के टीआई जो अपनी बच्ची से इतना दूर बैठ कर खाना खा रहे है।

सेल्यूट इनके जज़्बे को। pic.twitter.com/CEVOdTvC0p — Narendra Saluja (@NarendraSaluja) April 4, 2020

The photo was first shared by Congress leader Narendra Saluja and has been shared by many people across India since then, including Ayodhya SSP Ashish Tiwari. In his tweet, Tiwari has lauded Sriniwas for following the guidelines laid down by the government in order to defeat coronavirus.

Talking to Zee News, TI Sriniwas said that he has a 4-year-old daughter and he is maintaining distance from her due to the pandemic. He also added that since her too young he finds it very tough to explain to her daughter why is he going out despite the lockdown. The policeman also said his daughter waits for him when he comes to home to have food but she looks at him from a distance and never come close to him. TI Sriniwas said that he gets motivated by the fact that he is doing this to safe his family and the country.

TI Sriniwas has also urged everyone to maintain social distancing and follow the lockdown in its letter and spirit in order to break the chain of coronavirus and save the lives of millions of Indians.