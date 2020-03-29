COVID-19: Jack Ma Foundation extends support to India, sends masks, ventilators amid coronavirus outbreak

New Delhi: Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation have sent the first tranche of medical supplies to India on Saturday (March 28, 2020). This was donated to Indian Red Cross Society and more supplies are in line in the future.

Joint Secretary of Health Ministry, Lav Aggarwal said, "We got a shipment yesterday, which has masks, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and ventilators"

Earlier in February, India had sent 15 tonnes of medical assistance comprising masks, gloves and other medical equipment to China.

The assistance included 1 lakh pieces of surgical masks, 5 lack pairs of surgical gloves, 75 pieces of infusion pumps, 30 pieces of external feeding pumps, 21 pieces of the defibrillator and around 4,000 pieces of N-95 masks.

The total cost of these medical supplies was worth Rs 2.11 crores.

These supplies were delivered by an Indian Air Force C-17 special flight and had also brought back the stranded Indians in Wuhan.