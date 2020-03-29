हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

COVID-19: Jack Ma Foundation extends support to India, sends masks, ventilators amid coronavirus outbreak

Earlier in February, India had sent 15 tonnes of medical assistance comprising masks, gloves and other medical equipment to China.

COVID-19: Jack Ma Foundation extends support to India, sends masks, ventilators amid coronavirus outbreak
File photo

New Delhi: Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation have sent the first tranche of medical supplies to India on Saturday (March 28, 2020). This was donated to Indian Red Cross Society and more supplies are in line in the future.

Joint Secretary of Health Ministry, Lav Aggarwal said, "We got a shipment yesterday, which has masks, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and ventilators"

Earlier in February, India had sent 15 tonnes of medical assistance comprising masks, gloves and other medical equipment to China.

The assistance included 1 lakh pieces of surgical masks, 5 lack pairs of surgical gloves, 75 pieces of infusion pumps, 30 pieces of external feeding pumps, 21 pieces of the defibrillator and around 4,000 pieces of N-95 masks. 

The total cost of these medical supplies was worth Rs 2.11 crores.

These supplies were delivered by an Indian Air Force C-17 special flight and had also brought back the stranded Indians in Wuhan. 

Tags:
CoronavirusCoronavirus newsCoronavirus IndiaJack MaJack Ma FoundationAlibaba foundation
Next
Story

Stay in house, don't go to crowded places: Mumbai woman after recovering from coronavirus COVID-19

Must Watch

PT4M1S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired; March 29, 2020