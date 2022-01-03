हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ

COVID-19: Jammu and Kashmir aiming to inoculate over 8 lakh children during vaccination drive for 15-18

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will launch the vaccination drive from the Government Higher Secondary School (Boys) in Jammu. 

Representational Image (Reuters)

New Delhi: As the COVID-19 vaccination drive for beneficiaries in the age bracket of 15-18 years begins on Monday (January 3, 2022), the Jammu and Kashmir administration is aiming to inoculate over 8 lakh children in the Union Territory.

"The J&K government is fully prepared to vaccinate the children between 15-18 years of age and has made all the necessary arrangements for the vaccination sites where the children falling under the targeted age group will be vaccinated," said a health official 

The school education department has been asked to encourage children to come forward and get vaccinated.

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will launch the vaccination drive from the Government Higher Secondary School (Boys) in Jammu. A similar event will be held at the Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Srinagar by Additional Chief Secretary Health & Medical Education Department.

Earlier on December 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the inclusion of the 15 to 18 year age group in the National COVID-19 Immunization programme from January 03. 

The decision taken was based on the advice of technical experts on immunization looking into the scientific evidence generated globally on children’s vaccination against coronavirus.

The eligible teenagers, however, will be administered only Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin as it is the only vaccine with Emergency Use Listing (EUL) for the 15-18 years age group and has been recommended by the ‘COVID-19 Working Group’ of the National Technical Advisory Group on immunization.

Children taking the jab will be kept under observation for half an hour to monitor adverse effects, the same as all eligible people. 

They will then be eligible for the second dose after 28 days.

The facility for online registration on Cowin has already been made available from January 01. The walk-in facility and on the spot registration at the vaccination centres is also facilitated for such beneficiaries.

