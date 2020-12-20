COVID-19: Karnataka schools to reopen from this date for students of class 6 onwards

Schools in Karnataka for classes 6th onwards will reopen from January 1, 2021 but the students of class 6th to 9th will need to get a written consent letter from their parents if they want to attend the classes. Schools for students from class 10th to 12th will also remian open and students will have to attend their regular classes.

“The decision was taken on Saturday after a meeting chaired by chief minister B S Yediyurappa in presence of health minister K Sudhakar. The meeting was held in the background of the detailed report submitted by the technical advisory committee of Karntaka health dept. The committee has given necessary guidelines and necessary suggestions. The committee’s report suggests that the classes for students studying in class 10th and 12th can be started from January 1,” education minister Suresh Kumar said.

“Students having symptoms of Covid-19 need not attend the classes. Attending classes under Vidyagama (Class 6th to 9th) is not compulsory. Only half day school will be allowed with a limit of maximum 20 students in every class. The provision for mid-day meal will not be continued but food kits will be supplied to the homes of students," he added.

The to reopen the schools for classes 6th onwards was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa. The Karnataka CM tweeted after the meeting that a decision on reopening schools for other classes would be taken after two weeks.

It is to be noted that schools were shut down in Karnataka in March few days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi imposed the national lockdown on March 25 to curb the spread of the coronavirus. In Karnataka, degree and engineering colleges were reopened on November 17.