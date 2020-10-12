COVID-19: Know the top five worst-hit state due to coronavirus in India

New Delhi: As India reopens public places in its Unlock phase 5 the coronavirus cases still continue to surge in the country with more than 70,000 infections being reported per day. The coronavirus case hold in India crossed 70 lakh mark on Sunday (October 11, 2020) and the death toll stands at 108334.

The Ministry of Health released a list of five states which continue to report the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country. The list of the states includes - Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu.

#IndiaFightsCorona The five top States in terms of percentage of active cases, case fatality rate and recovery rate.

This shows gradual improvement in their performance. pic.twitter.com/6dbPKprcDW — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) October 12, 2020

The Health Ministry further said that Centre is strengthening the public health response of the states by providing them funds, Medical Supplies, SOPs and central teams.

However, in a positive development, the state's recovery rate is rising continuously due to which there is a dip in the number of fatalities. The Ministry of Health said that these states are showing gradual improvement in their performance which is a good sign.

Out of the five states, Andhra Pradesh has the highest number of recovery per cent at 93 followed by Tamil Nadu at 91.7 per cent.

As per the Ministry of Health data the coronavirus cases in India stands at 70,53,807 out of which 8,67,496 are active cases, 60,77,977 cured/discharged/migrated cases. The recovery rate in India is at 86.17 per cent.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that a total of 8,68,77,242 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far in the country.