COVID-19 Lockdown 3.0: Airline, Indian Railway services suspended till May 17 to contain coronavirus pandemic

New Delhi: As the government on Friday (May 1) evening decided to extend coronavirus lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued fresh guidelines, under which, all the domestic and international air travel, movement of trains, metro and inter-state buses for public transport, except those permitted by the MHA, will be prohibited.

Delhi Airport, however, issued a passenger advisory stating, "As per the govt mandate, all domestic and international scheduled flight operations will continue to remain suspended till 2359 hours IST of 17th May 2020. These restrictions will not apply to cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA."

"Passengers are requested to get in touch with the airline concerned for more information. We thank you for your cooperation and patience. Inconvenience caused is deeply regretted. All domestic & international scheduled flight operations remain suspended at #DelhiAirport till 17th May 2020," it added.

Apart from airline services, the cancellation of passenger trains was also extended by Indian Railways.

According to the Ministry of Railways, "In continuation of the measures taken in the wake of COVID-19, it has been decided that the cancellation of all passenger train services on Indian Railways shall be extended till 17th May 2020."

"However, movement of migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students, and other persons stranded at different places shall be carried out by Shramik special trains, as required by the state governments, in terms of the guidelines issued by MHA. Freight and parcel train operations shall continue, as at present."

Notably, Inter-state buses for public transport, except as permitted by the MHA, and the metro services will remain prohibited. The fresh guidelines were issued after the Ministry announced the extension of the lockdown for more than 14 days till May 17.

The government took the decision after a comprehensive review, and in view of the lockdown, measures have led to significant gains in the Covid-19 situation in the country.

Earlier on March 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had declared a 21-day countrywide lockdown for the first time to break the chain of transmission of the coronavirus pandemic. The restriction was extended on April 14 for another 19 days till May 3.