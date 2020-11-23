Lockdown 2.0 in Maharashtra? Here's what Deputy CM Ajit Pawar said

Amid the rising coronavirus cases in Maharashtra after the festival season, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday (November 22) hinted that the state government may reimposed lockdown in the coming days to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

"There was a huge crowd during the Diwali period. Even at the time of Ganesha Chaturthi, we saw crowds. We are speaking to relevant departments. We'll review the situation for the next 8-10 days and then the further decision will be taken about the lockdown," said Pawar.

"During Diwali, there was a huge crowd as if Corona itself died due to heavy crowd. Now there are predictions that 2nd wave may come. Govt has made a lot of regulations to start schools which includes different ways as to how they should be sanitized," added the Maharashtra Deputy CM.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray addressed the people of state on Sunday that the coronavirus pandemic has been brought under control in the state due to the restraint and discipline shown by citizens. The chief minister, however, warned people to not let their guards down as it can trigger a second or third wave "like a tsunami".

"In the past, we celebrated all our festivals with caution. Be it Ganeshotsav or Dussehra. Even while celebrating Diwali, I requested you to not burst crackers and you followed. And because of this, the war against Covid is in our control," he said in a televised address to the state.

"But I am a bit angry with you all. I had already said after Diwali there will be overcrowding. I have seen many people not wearing masks. Don't think Covid is over. Don't be so careless. Be in western countries, Delhi or Ahmedabad. This second and third wave is strong like a tsunami. Ahmedabad has even enforced night curfews," CM Thackeray added.

"Covid is not dying because of overcrowding. In fact, is going to grow. The vaccine is still not out, and we don't know when it will come out. Even if it comes out in December, then when will it come to Maharashtra? Maharashtra has 12 crore people. And it needs to be given twice. So, we will need vaccine for 25 crore people. So please take care of yourself. It will take time," he noted.