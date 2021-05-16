COVID-19 lockdown, curfew extended in THESE states amid surge in cases, check full list here

New Delhi: Delhi on Sunday extended its lockdown till May 24 as did the adjoining state of Haryana while strict restrictions remained in force in many parts of India with several states reporting signs of improvement in the COVID-19 situation.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the extension of the lockdown for the fourth time as the scheduled restrictions was about to end at 5 am on May 17. The first time the lockdown was imposed in the national capital on April 19.

Among states Delhi, Maharashtra, Kerala, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Haryana have reported some improvement in terms of daily COVID-19 cases, though the death toll remains a cause of concern.

Here's a list of states and union territories who have imposed lockdown-like restrictions:

*Delhi is under lockdown from April 19 till May 24.

*Haryana, which was under lockdown from May 3, has extended it till May 24.

*Chandigarh administration has extended night and weekend curfew restrictions till May 18.

*Punjab has extended all existing COVID restrictions in the state till May 31, including night curfew.

*Uttar Pradesh had extended the partial coronavirus curfew till 7 AM on May 24.

*Bihar on May 4 imposed a lockdown till May 15 which has now been extended till May 25.

*Jharkhand had extended lockdown-like restrictions with stricter provisions till May 27.

*Odisha is under a 14-day lockdown from May 5 till May 19.

* West Bengal government announced a complete lockdown from May 16 till May 30.

*Rajasthan has imposed a strict lockdown in the state from May 10 to 24.

*Madhya Pradesh had imposed 'Janta curfew' till May 17 with only essential services allowed. It has now been extended for varying periods in various districts.

*Chhattisgarh government has asked authorities in all the 28 districts to extend the COVID-19 lockdown till May 31.

*Goa government has imposed a curfew from May 9 to May 24. *Gujarat on May 11 extended the night curfew and other day-time restrictions in 36 cities till May 18.

*Maharashtra has extended the lockdown-like restrictions till June 1.

*Assam on May 12 ordered shutting down of all offices, religious places and weekly markets for 15 days in urban and semi-urban areas of the state, besides banning the movement of people from 2 PM to 5 AM.

*Nagaland has imposed a week-long total lockdown from May 14 till May 21.

*Mizoram has extended the lockdown imposed in Aizawl and other district headquarters from May 10 till May 24.

* Arunachal Pradesh on May 15 extended the lockdown in the state capital for another two weeks and enforced strict measures including, curfew throughout the state to contain the spread of the virus.

*Manipur government has imposed curfew in seven districts from May 8 till May 17.

* Meghalaya extended lockdown in the worst-affected East Khasi Hills district till May 24.

* Sikkim government decided to clamp a complete lockdown across the tiny Himalayan state from May 17 to May 24.

*Jammu and Kashmir administration has extended curfew till May 24.

*Ladakh has extended COVID curfew by another week till May 24.

*Uttarakhand has imposed a strict COVID curfew from May 11 to May 18.

*Himachal Pradesh has extended the coronavirus-induced curfew in the state till May 26.

*Kerala has extended the total lockdown being enforced in the state from May 8 to May 23.

*Tamil Nadu is under lockdown from May 10 to May 24.

*Puducherry has extended lockdown from May 10 to May 24.

*Karnataka is under complete lockdown till May 24.

*Telangana has imposed a 10-day lockdown from May 12.

* Andhra Pradesh has imposed curfew from 12 noon to 6 AM till May 18.

With 3.11 lakh fresh coronavirus infections, it was the lowest spike in daily cases in past 25 days, while the death toll rose to 2,70,284 with 4,077 new fatalities, as per data by the Union Health Ministry. The active cases have reduced to 36,18,458 comprising 14.66 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 84.25 per cent.

(With input from PTI)