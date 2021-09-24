हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19 lockdown imposed in parts of Srinagar for 10 days, check guidelines

Due to a rise in coronavirus cases, Srinagar authorities have imposed curfew in of the district. Check guidelines

COVID-19 lockdown imposed in parts of Srinagar for 10 days, check guidelines

New Delhi: As Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar witnesses a sharp rise in the number of novel coronavirus cases, the authorities on Friday (September 24, 2021) imposed 10-day long curfew in some parts the district to check surge. In an order, District Magistrate Mohammad Aijaz stated that a strict curfew will be enforces from Friday in Zadibal and Lal Bazar municipal wards.

“There shall be strict Corona Curfew in the areas of Zadibal (SMC Ward No’s: 55-Hawal, 56-Alamgari Bazar, & 63-Kathi Darwaz) and Lal Bazar (SMC Ward No’s: 59-Lalbazar, 60-Botshah Mohalla, 61-Umer Colony) for a period of 10 days starting from today,” the DM's order read.

Check full list of guidelines:

* All essential services, including incidental services and activities, shall be allowed to continue.
* Standalone grocery/vegetable/meat/milk shops may also remain open and functional to ensure the provisioning of essential supplies from 7 am to 11 am only.
* There will be no hindrance to the smooth movement of goods and essential supplies.
* No restriction will be there on the movement of government officials for attending office duties.
* All development/ construction works shall be allowed to continue.
* The vaccination drive shall not be halted.
* Localized mobile teams will be constituted to provide vaccination in colonies.

On Thursday, Jammu and Kashmir registered 172 coronavirus cases taking the total tally to 3,28,590 while no fresh death due to the virus has been reported from the Union Territory. 

