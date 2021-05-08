COVID-19: Lockdown in Tamil Nadu from May 10, check how to apply for e-pass

New Delhi: In view of the alarming surge in COVID-19 cases, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday (May 8) announced a 14-day lockdown from May 10.

Essential services like health, medical have been exempted from these curbs. Meanwhile, those travelling to Tamil Nadu during the lockdown will require an e-pass.

Check how to apply for e-pass below:

1. Visit the official website- https://eregister.tnega.org/#/user/pass- to apply for an e-pass.

2. Register yourself on the portal.

3. After submitting the OTP received, select the type of e-pass required.

4. Fill in the necessary details including your name, address (home and destination), range of travel (inter-district/inter-state), duration of travel, number of passengers, vehicle details, ID proof, reason for travel etc.

5. Submit the required documents for travelling. After filling all details, submit the documents and ID proof chiefly Aadhar Card or Voter ID, PAN Card, address proof, vehicle license and employment ID to avail the e-pass.

People exempted from restrictions:

1. Up to 20 persons are permitted at funerals and related processions.

2. Maximum of 50 persons at weddings and related functions.

3. State and Central Govt offices other than the essential category won’t function.

4. Press and media personnel will be allowed to move across the state.

