COVID-19: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray orders closure of offices, non-essential shops in major cities till March 31

New Delhi: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday (March 20) announced that all offices and shops apart from essential services will remain closed till March 31 in major cities, including Mumbai, Pune, and Nagpur, of the state.

In his address to the state, CM Thackeray said, "In Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Nagpur - which have international airports, all shops (other than essentials) and offices to remain closed till March 31, 2020."

He further added, "The state government has ordered the complete shutdown in Mumbai Metropolitan Region, except essential services and public transport. This is not a holiday, avoid crowding. Banks to remain open in the state."

Maharashtra's Health Minister Rajesh Tope informed that 52 cases have tested positive so far in the state including three new cases.

Tope told ANI, "One person has been tested positive for COVID19 in Pimpri-Chinchwad today taking the total number of positive cases from Pune to 20. The person has travel history to the Philippines. One from Mumbai, one from Pune and one from Pimpri Chinchwad."

Notably, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's earlier order of Mumbai's complete shut has been amended.

However, schools, cinema halls, swimming pools, gyms, Malls/Mill compound, Spa centers, clubs, Pubs, discotheque, SGNP, Amusement Parks, etc will remain closed, along with mass congregation and functions.

This will also include shutting down of all private, corporate and other establishments. However, the establishments providing essential services will be excluded like drinking water, sewerage services, Banking services, and RBI; telephone and internet services; rail and transportation services; food, vegetable, groceries; hospitals, medical centers, medical stores; electricity, petroleum, oil, and energy.

Media, port, IT services, any other essential services, along with the production/manufacturing process which requires continuity would continue to function with 50 per cent staff strength.